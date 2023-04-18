Police want to speak to any witnesses after a racially aggravated assault involving children in Lynn.

Officers said the incident happened on Sunday at around 3pm, when a teenage boy approached two younger boys at a park on Reffley Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Nathan Holt at Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/27221/23.

Park on Reffley Lane in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.