Boys racially attacked in park on King's Lynn's Reffley Lane

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 15:06, 18 April 2023
 | Updated: 15:08, 18 April 2023

Police want to speak to any witnesses after a racially aggravated assault involving children in Lynn.

Officers said the incident happened on Sunday at around 3pm, when a teenage boy approached two younger boys at a park on Reffley Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Nathan Holt at Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/27221/23.

Park on Reffley Lane in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

