Boys racially attacked in park on King's Lynn's Reffley Lane
Published: 15:06, 18 April 2023
| Updated: 15:08, 18 April 2023
Police want to speak to any witnesses after a racially aggravated assault involving children in Lynn.
Officers said the incident happened on Sunday at around 3pm, when a teenage boy approached two younger boys at a park on Reffley Lane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Nathan Holt at Lynn Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/27221/23.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.