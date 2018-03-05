Witnesses sought after burglaries in Downham Market

Police are investigating two burglaries which happened in Downham at the weekend.

A property in Bexwell Road was broken into between 12pm on Wednesday, February 28 and 11.30am on Saturday, March 3.

A second property in Oakview Drive was targeted between 12.50pm on Thursday, March 1 and 1.45pm on Saturday, March 3.

It is not yet known if anything has been stolen from either property.

Officers are linking these incidents and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.

Contact Det Con Sam Harris at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101 if you can help.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.