Witnesses sought after driver failed to stop following Swaffham crash

Witnesses are being sought after a driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash on the outskirts of Swaffham.

Police say a white Nissan SUV-type vehicle was in collision with a green Renault Clio on the A47, close to the roundabout with the A1122, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

The Nissan did not stop at the scene and officers say they want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision, or anyone who saw either of the vehicles involved in the crash prior to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Ben Hawkins, of the Swaffham roads policing unit, on 101.