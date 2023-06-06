Police are asking members of the public to check dashcam footage after a driver failed to stop near a Lynn roundabout at the weekend.

It relates to an incident on Saturday when officers attempted to pull over a blue Ford Galaxy, with the registration FE52 WSX, due to its manner of driving.

The driver failed to stop on the A47 from the Pullover roundabout at 5.05pm.

The incident happened on the A47 pullover roundabout in Lynn on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Any information or dashcam footage can be sent to PC Ricky Roe at Operation Moonshot (West ANPR Team) at Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.