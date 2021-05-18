Witnesses sought after man sustains facial injuries in North Lynn incident

Police have this afternoon appealed for witnesses after a man sustained injuries to his face and arm during an incident in North Lynn earlier this month.

A second man is currently on bail following the incident and is due to report back to officers later this week.

Police say the altercation happened outside a house in Browning Place at around 3am on Saturday, May 1, and involved two men who are known to each other.

The victim sustained facial injuries and a fractured elbow in the incident.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He is currently on bail to report to the police investigation centre at Saddlebow this Friday, May 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Victoria Homer at Norfolk Police via the non-emergency 101 number or by emailing Victoria.Homer@norfolk.police.uk, quoting reference 36/28917/21.