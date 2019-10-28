Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in Lynn yesterday, following a collision with a car that failed to stop at the scene.

Officers were called at 7.15pm to reports of a collision between a BMW car and a pedestrian at the junction of Columbia Way and Greenpark Avenue.

The BMW failed to stop at the scene, however, following enquiries, police have since spoken to the owner of the car.

Police(20288354)

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the BMW prior to the incident to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 383 of October 27, 2019.