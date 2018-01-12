Witnesses sought after serious collision in Marham

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between two vehicles in Marham on Wednesday.

A white Peugeot Partner and a white Vauxhall Corsa were involved in a collision on Marham Road at about 6.50am.

Officers say the driver of the Corsa developed internal bleeding and remains at hospital, whilst the driver of the Peugeot suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, should contact PC Kerry Harman at the Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit by calling 101.