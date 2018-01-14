Witnesses sought after woman sexually assaulted in King’s Lynn

An investigation has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in Lynn during the early hours of yesterday.

Detectives say a woman in her 20s was grabbed inappropriately and knocked to the floor by a man at the back of the Sainsbury’s store in the town centre, shortly after 1am on Saturday.

The man then climbed on top of her, but ran off when the woman screamed for help.

The attacker is described as black, in his mid 20s, around 5’1 or 5’2 tall, of an average build and wearing a blue Puffa style jacket.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Det Con Larissa Foreman, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.