Witnesses sought following collision between car and motorcycle in King's Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Lynn last Friday (December 7).

Officers were called to the scene on Gaywood Road at about 5.05pm after a blue BMW 3 Series estate and a grey Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his late 20s, was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and suffered a minor injury.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam evidence of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact PC Keith Hunt at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101.