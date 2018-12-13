Witnesses sought following collision between car and motorcycle in King's Lynn
Published: 15:34, 13 December 2018
| Updated: 15:35, 13 December 2018
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Lynn last Friday (December 7).
Officers were called to the scene on Gaywood Road at about 5.05pm after a blue BMW 3 Series estate and a grey Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his late 20s, was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and suffered a minor injury.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam evidence of the collision.
Anyone with information should contact PC Keith Hunt at the Roads Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101.