Witnesses sought to assault in Gaywood

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Gaywood last week during which a man was punched and kicked.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 25 when the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was approached by a group of youths.

Police say following an altercation, the youths punched and kicked the victim near to the pedestrian crossing close to Aldi on Queen Mary Road.

The victim suffered bruising to his arm and face which did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information, should contact PC Caroline Docking at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online anonymous form which can be found on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.