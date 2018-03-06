Witnesses sought to attempted robbery in King’s Lynn park

Witnesses are being sought to an attempted robbery which happened in Lynn last month.

Police said just after midnight on Friday, February 23, a woman in her 20s was approached by two unknown men in the park off of Loke Road.

Officers said one of the men then threatened the victim with what is believed to have been a knife.

She then started to scream for help and the men made off across the park in the direction of Austin Fields and Kettlewell Lane.

Both men were wearing black clothing and one was wearing a face covering with a skull design.

They were both also riding bicycles.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information regarding it, should contact Det Con Claire Ranger at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.