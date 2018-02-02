Witnesses sought to collision between bus and car in King’s Lynn

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash between a bus and a car in Lynn yesterday.

It happened at about 11am, when a silver Toyota Aygo and a bus were involved in a collision on Littleport Street.

Police said the driver of the Toyota, a man aged in his 60s, sustained a slight injury.

An ambulance spokesman said he was treated for a “serious facial injury” before he was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle, should contact PC Natalie Nunn at Lynn Police Station on 101.