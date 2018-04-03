Witnesses sought to Narborough robbery

Witnesses are being sought after a man was robbed in Narborough last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday at about 9.15pm when the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking his dog near Chalk Lane.

He was approached by four men, and one of them pulled out a knife and demanded his wallet. A second man then searched his jacket and stole cash, a mobile phone and some jewellery.

The victim received a minor injury to his neck.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Ellie Knul at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.