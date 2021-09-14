Erin Hogg, 20, has been left "traumatised" after giving birth to a full-term baby on her bathroom floor.

She wasn't aware that she was nine months pregnant as her periods were normal and she didn't notice any weight gain.

Miss Hogg went to the QEH hospital in Lynn on August 9 after suffering severe bladder pain.

A urine sample confirmed she was pregnant, however staff told her there was "nothing wrong".

Miss Hogg said: "I kept asking for a scan and they refused and sent me home.

"The morphine they gave me for the pain wasn't touching the sides, I could tell there was something wrong."

Upon her arrival at home Miss Hogg, who is already mum to a toddler, called an ambulance.

She was left in shock as she felt the baby's head coming out.

Miss Hogg told ambulance staff "I can feel a head!", before giving birth in her home.

Ambulance staff confirmed that she had given birth to a healthy, full-term baby girl, Piper Summersgill.

Miss Hogg is now filing a complaint against the hospital.

She said: "The emergency staff just fobbed me off - however I would like to say that those on the ward and the ambulance staff were brilliant, this does not reflect them at all."

Alice Webster, Chief Nurse at QEH, said: “The Trust has contacted Ms Hogg to apologise for the shortcomings in our care and to listen to her concerns.

"We will carry out a thorough investigation after which we will offer to meet Ms Hogg to share the findings and our learning.”

Although not expecting Piper, Miss Hogg and her partner have received lots of help from friends and family, who came to their aid while she was in hospital.

She said: "We couldn't have done it without the support of everyone around us and the baby bank."

Her experience is what is commonly known as cryptic pregnancy, where a woman's cycle continues and she does not know she is pregnant, there are several theories as to causes, which include stress and younger age.

Instances of cryptic pregnancy are rare, but many records show the phenomenon dates back centuries.

There has been significant findings on gender bias in medicine, especially when a female patient presents with pain.

A Harvard medical article states: "These gender biases in our medical system can have serious and sometimes fatal repercussions.

"For instance, a 2000 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that women are seven times more likely than men to be misdiagnosed and discharged in the middle of having a heart attack.

"Medical concepts of most diseases are based on understandings of male physiology, and women have altogether different symptoms than men when having a heart attack."