A 47-year-old woman is pushing herself out of her comfort zone to raise money for a West Norfolk baby bereavement charity.

Lisa Rudd, from Lynn, will be raising money for Theresa’s Tiny Treasures through a firewalk with Lynn waste management company Circle Waste.

Working as a credit controller, Lisa has been at Circle Waste for more than five years and in her time there has taken part in two skydives for other West Norfolk charities such as Mind.

Lisa will be attempting the fire walk on November 24 (Picture: Lisa Rudd)

After already jumping from a plane twice, she wanted to challenge herself and decided to do a firewalk – walking barefoot over a bed of hot embers or stones.

Lisa said: “When you do stuff for charity, you have to do things that you're not keen on doing. To do this firewalk, I have to rely on myself and my mind to get me through it.”

Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, which Lisa is raising money for, is a baby bereavement charity that she chose due to its significance to her colleague Rosie Hunt.

Rosie’s mum gave birth to a baby girl called Lucy who was stillborn. Theresa’s Tiny Treasures had made keepsakes for her family, and as a result, the charity remains close to their hearts.

After hearing Rosie’s story, it was a no-brainer for Lisa which charity she would choose to support with her challenge.

The walk will take place on November 24 at Knarr Farm in Thorney and Lisa hopes to raise £1,000

Circle Waste is a waste management company in Lynn and Lisa is a credit controller (Picture: Lisa Rudd)

She said: “I’m a little bit nervous, I’m not sure what to expect. I was looking at videos online, which perhaps wasn’t the best idea but it seems that if you walk briskly you won’t get burnt.

“I am looking forward to it, I think you’ve always got to push yourself. Next year, I think I might do a wing walk.”

Lisa will be doing the walk dressed as Wonder Woman which she says is in support of all the ‘wonderful women’ in the world.

To donate to Lisa’s fundraiser click here

