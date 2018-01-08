Woman, 92, died following fall at King’s Lynn home

An elderly woman died following surgery after a fall at a Lynn care home.

Norma McQuilken, 92, was taken to hospital following a fall at the Amberley Hall care home on July 22 last year, an inquest heard on Friday.

She underwent surgery on a fractured femur, but was discharged back to the home for palliative care after her condition deteriorated. She died there on August 3.

The court heard Mrs McQuilken had been diagnosed with dementia and had moved to the home in February following advice from her doctor. She also had a history of heart disease and other conditions.

The medical cause of her death was given as old age, with the fracture and dementia listed as contributory factors.

Coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a verdict of natural causes, contributed to by an accidental fall.