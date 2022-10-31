A woman accused of murdering another at a Lynn flat insisted that she “could not have” killed her when questioned by police.

Lynn Crown Court is hearing the case of Birute Klicneliene, 50, who has been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, also 50, at a property in Highgate over the Easter weekend.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died.

Police at Highgate in King's Lynn in April

Transcripts of police interviews were read to the court on Thursday, in which Klicneliene continuously denied being responsible for Ms Kalkerte’s death.

Klicneliene told detectives she had been at the allotments on Wardles Chase in Lynn earlier on Friday, April 15 with the victim and both of their partners, but in the evening, the women decided to return to the Highgate flat.

“It was getting dark and I felt like I needed to go for a nap,” she said.

The defendant told police that it had been a “rare occasion” when she had “too much to drink”, having started at around midday.

“I was too drunk to go home, I could’ve crawled back. I should have done that,” she added.

Klicneliene said Ms Kalkerte told her to go to sleep at her flat until their partners also returned.

The defendant said: “I can hear her saying ‘they will be back soon and you can go home together. I’m not going to lock the door because they will be back in a minute’.”

She later awoke to the sound of a “quiet noise”, she said.

“I thought ‘oh, the men are back and being really quiet trying not to wake us up’ and I can see this woman lying down,” Klicneliene said.

“She was lying on her side. I thought she was snoring or asleep. She was making that noise that was like snoring. I thought she must have got completely drunk.”

It was at this point that the defendant claimed she lifted Ms Kalkerte up and saw she was bleeding.

“I started panicking and screaming and shouting,” she added. “I could just see blood everywhere, just absolutely everywhere.”

Detectives asked Klicneliene if she had caused the injuries to Ms Kalkerte, who was found with 25 stab wounds, and Klicneliene replied: “No I didn’t.

“Jesus Christ, I cross my heart. I would never even think of those things. If I was sober, I would never have touched her.”

She then clarified: “If I was sober, I probably would have looked more carefully and I probably would not have picked her up.

“It’s such a shame. I feel so, so sorry for this lady. It wasn’t me, I was just trying to help.”

The defendant had previously told officers that she had pulled a knife from Ms Kalkerte’s body, but when questioned by detectives, she said she might have “accidentally brushed against it”.

“I don’t even know, I can’t remember if I did that, I don’t know,” she added.

Detectives then said: “Entry to the flats is fob controlled - only certain people can access it. You were the only adult in the flat at the time and you told us you were asleep when the victim sustained 25 wounds to her face and body.

“You say you slept through all of this. By your own admission, you were drunk and didn’t usually drink spirits. I put it to you that you inflicted the injuries that killed her.”

But Klicneliene said: “Please don’t think that, please don’t ever think that.

“I couldn’t have done that, I wouldn’t do that. Please do something, please find out what happened.

“How could I stab a complete stranger? How is it possible to receive that many injuries?”

In earlier hearings, the court has been told the defendant claims she saw a man running away from the scene.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.