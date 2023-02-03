A prosecutor described a Lynn woman who has been accused of spending over £17,000 on the dark web to hire a hit man with intent to kill a former work colleague as 'unstable, unreasonable and untrustworthy'.

The trial continued today (Friday) of Helen Hewlett, 44, of Hawthorns, Lynn, who has been accused of stalking while causing serious alarm or distress and soliciting a person to murder.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court where the jury heard from prosecutor Marti Blair KC and defence barrister Matthew McNiff.

Helen Hewlett. Picture: Twitter (62240089)

It comes after Hewlett allegedly sent around 126 contradicting emails to the complainant, Paul Belton, after their apparent relationship ended in 2021.

Belton and Hewlett both worked together at Hain Daniels, a food company in Fakenham, before he moved to the Kinnerton Confectionery factory in the town, as she also later did.

During that time, a sexual encounter occurred between them in a car in 2019 and Hewlett said in a police interview that they were in a relationship.

Belton allegedly put an end to the affair and Hewlett then sent a number of messages to him, either making threats, asking for forgiveness or accusing him of 'making her life hell'.

Hewlett then visited the dark web multiple times and went on the website 'Online Killers Market', where she deposited a total of £17,000 into an account to hire a hit man to kill Belton.

She put an advert up, giving away Belton's address, social media accounts and other personal information.

The advert stated that the kill "must look like an accident".

Police conducted a full file extraction on Hewlett's phone, which she had hidden in her underwear drawer,and it revealed that days prior to her arrest on Friday, August 12, she had searched the name Paul Belton multiple times.

It was also revealed that she was on local news websites looking at fatalities that happened in the area.

In evidence given, Belton said that Hewlett had touched him inappropriately twice, poured coffee over him, and ran up to him and kissed him on her first day at Kinnerton.

He also said that Hewlett sent him a number of explicit photographs and videos of herself without his permission. After sending one image, she sent a message saying: "Just in case you forgot what my t*ts look like."

Belton also accused Hewlett of making sexual remarks and that she said: "“You started to make me horny by just being around you."

Hewlett had claimed in a police interview that they were in a relationship with each other, while both having partners and children.

However, prosecutor Marti Blair KC argued that Hewlett and Belton were never actually in a relationship.

It comes after a work colleague gave evidence and was unaware of any relationship between Belton and Hewlett.

It was said that Hewlett made false allegations of sexual harassment to HR against Belton at the factory.

Ms Blair said: "She failed to tell HR about sexual encounters and a fumble in a car in 2019.

"Hewlett said that they had a three year relationship which ended in 2021, although Belton paid for a background report on Hewlett in 2020.Why would he do that if they were in a relationship?"

Belton made a complaint about Hewlett to the police, who gave her a warning in May 2021.

After this, Hewlett emailed Belton, saying: "I can't believe you've done this, you have ruined my marriage."

Belton admitted to having a sexual experience in a car with Hewlett, and said that he felt uncomfortable because she smelt of "B.O."

Ms Blair also said that Hewlett had time in between her arrest and police questioning to "think of a back story".

"She was arrested at 1pm, but wasn't questioned until 10pm. That gives her nine hours to think of a back story," Ms Blair said.

In Hewlett's police interview, she said that she "just wanted a bit of revenge" against Belton after he ended the relationship and made her feel unwanted.

She said that she turned to the dark web for a "place to vent" about her failed relationship with Belton.

The prosecutor continued: "She wanted anonymity in her revenge so that it couldn't be traced back to her.

"Chronologically, the case speaks for itself, she could've gone on 'mumsnet' to vent.

"Why go in the dark web to vent without any criminal purpose?"

In relation to the stalking accounts, Ms Blair said: "Its the same narrative going around and around because he stopped talking to her.

She expected the incident in the car to go further and she was in love with him."

The court heard Hewlett took out a £7,000 loan to allegedly pay for her husband's car, but this later went in an account, in which potential hit men can see the balance.

She also took all the money from two of her bank accounts, one account being left overdrawn and the other with nothing left in it at all.

Hewlett's husbands pay cheques were being paid directly into one of these accounts.

"She has a number of children who were off on school holidays at the time of the transactions," continued Ms Blair.

The amount eventually totalled to £17,000, just over $20,000, which was shown on 'Online Killers Market'.

Mitigating for Hewlett was Matthew McNiff who said that the police ignored the original reasons as to why Hewlett did what she did.

Mr McNiff said: "This mother was put in a cell for the first time, she's never been arrested, she wouldn't be cool, calm and collected enough to come up with a back story."

He went on to say: "Every time she made a cry for help, either to HR or on Facebook, she was rejected.

"Mr Belton was the superior in the factory, and Helen was a line worker.Who do you think would be heard more?

"She was crying out in an odd way, it's easy for her to be labelled."

Mr Mcniff said that Hewlett was vulnerable and exploited by those around her.

The trial continues.