Two police officers were assaulted after finding a wanted man hiding in a loft on Lynn's Fairstead estate.

The incident happened in Higham Green on November 18.

Teigan Keating, 22, appeared before Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to plead guilty to two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

She was initially compliant with the police and invited them in, said prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean, but quickly turned nasty.

She said: “From the outset she was shouting, swearing and making various threats. She had a kitchen knife held by her side.”

One police officer then drew her Taser and told Keating to drop it.

Miss Kibrya-Dean added: “She did comply and dropped the knife but continued to be abusive and told the officers to get out of the property.”

The wanted man was then found before Keating pushed a step ladder towards the officer hitting her on the leg.

A grapple then ensued as handcuffs were tried to be put on Keating.

As she was led out by another female officer, Keating struck her to the back of the leg.

“The defendant has continued to pull away and swear,” added Miss Kibrya-Dean.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client didn’t actually know the wanted man was in her loft at that time.

“This episode then started,” he added. “She said she lost control of herself out of anxiety.

“She’s really quite chastened by this and expresses remorse.

“There comes a time in life when all of us must do as we’re told.”

Keating was fined £50 for each assault and ordered to pay compensation of £50 each to the two officers. She was also told to pay a £34 victim surcharge.