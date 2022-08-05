A Lynn woman has admitted causing criminal damage to a grey Audi A7.

Amy Kirkbride, 28, pleaded guilty to the June 28 offence on a vehicle owned by Edgar Makrusin.

She appeared before town magistrates on Thursday and sentencing was adjourned to August 11 to tie up with two other matters she is facing.

Lynn Magistrates' Court (58470454)

Kirkbride, of Valentine Place in Hillington Square, was granted bail with the condition not to contact Mr Makrusin.