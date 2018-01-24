Woman admits illegal tobacco offences in King’s Lynn store

A woman from South Lynn will be sentenced next month after she admitted offences relating to the sale of illegal tobacco products.

Joana Laurusonyte, 23, of St Michael’s Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing goods with a false trademark for sale and one charge of producing or supplying tobacco products without required health warnings when she appeared before magistrates this afternoon.

She had been due to stand trial, but changed her plea to guilty Three other charges against her were subsequently withdrawn.

The offences related to incidents at the Lynn Express store in Norfolk Street in December 2016 and January 2017.

Lynn Express Limited, of Park Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to the same charges as Laurusonyte.

Sentencing was adjourned until February 16. Laurusonyte was bailed until that date.