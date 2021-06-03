Woman admits taking lock knife into King's Lynn court building

A woman has appeared in the dock at Lynn Magistrates’ Court for having a lock knife with her on a previous visit.

Leila Kingman was handed a £652 court bill for the offence.

Magistrates were told today that a security officer at the entrance checkpoint to the College Lane premises took the knife off Kingman and called police.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (47416416)

She had admitted possession of the Bear Grylls knife as she was asked for a handbag inspection.

Kingman, 21, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade on April 14.

In mitigation, solicitor Hugh Cauthery said she used it regularly in her work at a dairy parlour.

He had considered whether she had a legal defence but accepted that forgetting it was there was not a defence.

“Steps could have been taken by her at an earlier opportunity to remove it from her handbag,” Mr Cauthery added.

Kingman, of Main Road, Billockby, Great Yarmouth, was fined £461 and ordered to pay £145 costs plus a £46 victim surcharge.

An order was made for forfeiture and destruction of the knife.