A West Norfolk mum-of-ten, who was short of money, was tempted to steal toys for her family for Christmas.

The goods worth £79.67 were taken from a Lynn branch of B&M Stores by Leanne Burgess and were later recovered.

But town magistrates were told on Thursday that she had 44 previous convictions for similar matters.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (53800793)

The offence also breached a six-month conditional discharge imposed last September for theft.

Burgess, of Lowfield, Fairstead, pleaded guilty to theft on November 30 last year.

“At the time, she had some problems getting her benefit payments sorted out and, for some reason, a large number of those were cancelled, said mitigating solicitor George Sorrell.

“She felt depressed and worried that she couldn’t buy for her children and grandchildren for Christmas.

“She said to me ‘I can’t keep offering excuses. I do want to make an effort to keep out of the courts.’”

Mr Sorrell said that he appreciated that the bench might have run out of patience with Burgess and be considering custody, given her repeat offending so soon after being handed a conditional discharge.

He alluded to several tough situations for her over the years.

“It’s a terrible tragedy what’s happened to her life. Life can be very cruel,” he added.

The case was adjourned to February 23 for preparation of a pre-sentence report.