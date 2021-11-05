A North Lynn woman has made a first appearance in court on serious drugs charges.

Helen Cook, 41, is accused of two counts of conspiring with others to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

The offences are said to have happened in Lynn between January 3 and October 1 this year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (52753181)

Cook appeared before town magistrates on Thursday. No pleas were indicated and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on November 15.

The defendant, of Alice Fisher Crescent, was granted bail with the condition to report to Lynn Police Station twice a week.

Three men who are also charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs are also due to appear before the crown court on that date.

Christopher Gray, 45, of St Faith's Drive, Gaywood, Tyrone Gray, 21, and Christopher Gray Jnr, 19, both of Alice Fisher Crescent, North Lynn, appeared in court on Tuesday.