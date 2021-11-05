Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

North Lynn woman in court on drug conspiracy charges

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 05 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A North Lynn woman has made a first appearance in court on serious drugs charges.

Helen Cook, 41, is accused of two counts of conspiring with others to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

The offences are said to have happened in Lynn between January 3 and October 1 this year.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (52753181)
King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (52753181)

Cook appeared before town magistrates on Thursday. No pleas were indicated and the case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on November 15.

The defendant, of Alice Fisher Crescent, was granted bail with the condition to report to Lynn Police Station twice a week.

Three men who are also charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs are also due to appear before the crown court on that date.

Christopher Gray, 45, of St Faith's Drive, Gaywood, Tyrone Gray, 21, and Christopher Gray Jnr, 19, both of Alice Fisher Crescent, North Lynn, appeared in court on Tuesday.

Courts Kings Lynn Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE