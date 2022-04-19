A woman has appeared in court charged with murder following an incident in Lynn at the weekend.

Birita Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, was remanded in custody when she appeared before magistrates in Norwich today.

She is charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, 50, who died at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday.

Serious Incident at Highgate King's Lynn Police at the scene.. (56110955)

She had earlier been found with serious injuries at an address in Highgate. Police said last night that a post-mortem showed she had died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Klicneliene was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on May 17.