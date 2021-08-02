Woman arrested over allegation of biting King's Lynn police officer

A woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers, allegedly biting one of them, during an incident in Lynn on Saturday night.

Police say the arrest was one of eight made for various offences in the Norfolk Street area of the town, which is the main centre of the town's night time economy.

A post on the King's Lynn Police Twitter feed said neither of the officers involved had been seriously hurt.

But the case follows the publication of Home Office data last week, which revealed that nearly 37,000 assaults on police officers were recorded across England and Wales during the year to the end of March.

The figures included 616 cases recorded in Norfolk alone.

The Police Federation, the body which represents rank and file police officers, has renewed its call for people who attack officers to be sent to prison.