A staff member at Tesco Express in Gaywood was assaulted in the store after a row between two customers, a court has heard.

Paula Jane Asker, of Anthony Nolan Road, Fairstead, Lynn, appeared before town magistrates yesterday where she pleaded guilty to that offence and assaulting two police officers.

The court heard that a man who knew 39-year-old Asker had gone to the customer services desk to complain about her behaviour.

Jane Walker, prosecuting, said the staff member also knew Asker “from previous dealings with her” and asked her to leave. Asker was shouting that the man owed her money.

She added: “She was shouting and being aggressive and grabbed [the staff member] around the throat."

When police arrived to arrest Asker, she kicked out twice, making contact with one officer’s body armour and narrowly missing his face. At the custody suite she went to headbutt another officer.

Mitigating, Ruth Johnson said Asker was “extremely apologetic”, was on heavy medication and had alcohol issues.

Asker was given a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days. She was told to pay £170 in costs and £50 compensation to the store worker.