A woman has been bailed in connection with an assault in North Lynn earlier this week, which left a man with serious injuries.

Police were called to an address in St Edmundsbury Road on Monday evening, where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries to his head and torso.

The man remains in Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was said to be in a stable condition earlier today.

Norfolk Police have now confirmed that a woman in her 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.