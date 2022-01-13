Woman bailed in North Lynn assault probe
Published: 16:00, 13 January 2022
| Updated: 16:25, 13 January 2022
A woman has been bailed in connection with an assault in North Lynn earlier this week, which left a man with serious injuries.
Police were called to an address in St Edmundsbury Road on Monday evening, where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries to his head and torso.
The man remains in Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and was said to be in a stable condition earlier today.
Norfolk Police have now confirmed that a woman in her 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.