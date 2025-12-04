Questions are being raised over a woman’s asbestos-related cancer - as she believes she was exposed through her father’s work clothes in the 1960s.

Katherine Bozianu is searching for answers about how she came into contact with the toxic fibres after recently being diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Specialist solicitors at the Hugh James law firm believe the trail goes back to her father, Arthur Mott, who worked as a repair engineer in Lynn for Hotpoint and British Domestic Appliance during the late 1960s.

Arthur Mott worked as a repair engineer in Lynn during the late 1960s. Picture: Hugh James

His work would involve him fixing refrigerators, washing machines, tumble dryers and other domestic appliances, many of which are now known to have contained asbestos components during this time.

Ms Bozianu remembers that as a child, her father would return home, still in his Hotpoint overalls, and she would run up to him for a cuddle as soon as he was through the door.

She added that the clothes would often be washed with other laundry, exposing her family.

The law firm is looking to speak to anyone who may have worked with Mr Mott, who also took on jobs in Peterborough and London, and can give insight into the dust exposure and working conditions at the time.

Phoebe Osborne, legal director at Hugh James, is asking those with information to call her on 01223 660206 or email phoebe.osborne@hughjames.com.

“Their evidence may be vital in helping Katherine understand how she came into contact with asbestos fibres as a young child, and in supporting her case following her mesothelioma diagnosis,” she said.

Hotpoint and British Domestic Appliance have been approached for comment.