A teenaged woman’s drinks might have been spiked before she bit a Lynn bar manager and police officer, a court has heard.

Chloe Groom assaulted the two men in Bar and Beyond at closing time on July 9.

Magistrates in Lynn were told on Thursday that employee Steve Barr asked Groom to leave the smoking area as it was now closed.

The 19-year-old defendant punched him in the arm before biting his ear.

Then when a police officer turned up to arrest her she bit him on his left arm.

The officer expressed surprise that she had managed to cause pain through his jacket.

Groom’s bites did not break the skin, the court was told.

The defendant, of Common Lane, Brancaster Staithe, pleaded guilty to assault and assaulting an emergency worker.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said the bench might wonder why a young woman might behave in such a way.

“She went out that night to a club in King’s Lynn and acknowledges that a fair amount of alcohol was consumed,” he added.

“She doesn’t believe that the amount of alcohol would’ve caused her to act that way.

“Her boyfriend thinks her drinks may have been spiked as she was ill for three or four days afterwards. We just don’t know.”

The court was told that Groom made a persistent effort to speak to the officer to apologise, which eventually was successful.

She was fined £300 for the assault on the officer and ordered to pay him £50 compensation.

She was told to pay Mr Barr £100 compensation plus £120 victim surcharge.