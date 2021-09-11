Woman blocked police van's path during late night incident in King's Lynn

A Lynn woman pushed police too far during drunken antics in Norfolk Street.

Chloe Edwards, 25, had already been told to leave the area when she returned to stand in front of a police van with her arms out and shouting “incoherently”.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday of the incident which started at 1am on July 25.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (50659184)

Pretty Barber, prosecuting, said officers became aware of Edwards’ drunken mannerisms after she had been ejected from Bar 100.

She added: “She was abusive towards the officer as he approached.”

Edwards calmed down a little and was told to leave the area but returned 20 minutes later to block the police vehicle’s path.

She was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place. She pleaded guilty to the offence in court.

Sally Dale, mitigating, said it was a “regrettable incident” and only a month after a previous similar offence.

She told the bench that her client had had a number of personal difficulties in recent months and going out and having too much to drink had become a problem.

Edwards, of Pleasant Court, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £22 victim surcharge.