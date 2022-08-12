A Lynn woman who needs her remaining 11 teeth removed has had to accept fundraising help for private care as there are no NHS practices taking on new patients in the area.

June Goodrum is in desperate need of dental treatment, as she has been in unbearable pain and struggles to eat and sleep.

Her case comes as BBC research has revealed that no practices in Norfolk are accepting new adult patients and a new practice, Smile Dental Care, which opened in Lynn in July, has already hit its current capacity.

June Goodrum is waiting to have 11 teeth taken out under private dental care

June, 45, said her front teeth are loose and she also has a number of dead teeth that need removing.

“I’ve been ringing a number of dentists every day, nowhere can get me in and, if there is a place, they get taken up straight away,” said June.

She had emergency treatment to take out two teeth with one dentist in Lynn after calling 111, but that practice said they couldn’t take her on as a patient.

June added: “They saw how bad my teeth are, but still couldn’t get me a place with them or their sister clinic.

“I’ve had infections which have left me in a lot of pain. I can’t eat or sleep properly.”

June said she has needed dental treatment since 2019, and her friend Tracy Thomas has been fundraising via social media for costs of private dental care so she can have the teeth removed and then be fitted with false teeth.

“We’re trying to raise over £3,000 for June so it covers everything, even transport to get her to and from wherever she can get the treatment,” said Tracy.

The pair met on social media platform TikTok where Tracy has been fundraising for June by doing live videos and telling her story.

“I’ve been harassed and trolled online whilst trying to get June the help she deserves, but we’re determined to get the money so June can afford to get the treatment she needs,” added Tracy.

June and Tracy say they are left disappointed with MP for North West Norfolk James Wild, who has spoken out about getting better access to dentists in our area.

But Mr Wild, who has spoken about access to dentists in parliament, said it is hoped that Smile Dental Care will be able to take on more patients later in the year.

“As North West Norfolk has one of the lowest ratios of dentists per person in the country many people have wanted to register with the new practice and have now received dental care,” he said.

“However, the practice currently has one dentist and is awaiting the start of others who have been recruited. It is very frustrating for people that they have decided not to accept more NHS patients until they have that extra capacity in place.

“The practice advises people to keep an eye on their website for updates as the service increases capacity. Anyone requiring urgent treatment should call NHS 111.”

A NHS England spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring everyone can access high quality dental care in Norfolk, and are working closely with dental providers to improve access to services, including inviting NHS contract holders to take on additional activity.”