A woman who carried out a “nasty assault” on a man at a town’s bus station got involved in an ongoing conflict.

Sally Winter, 44, of Lime Kiln Road in Lynn appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where she admitted the offence.

Winter was charged with using threatening words to provoke violence, however, prosecutor Sally Harris explained that Winter had punched the victim and showed the court CCTV footage of the attack.

Lynn bus station, where Sally Winter committed her offence

The prosecutor explained that at 2.30pm on November 1, two men were having an argument with another at Lynn’s bus station when a fight occurred.

Winter came into view on CCTV and was seen throwing a punch at the victim before walking away.

“It was a nasty assault,” said Ms Harris, adding that it was “a long, sustained event overall.”

Winter has a total of 18 previous convictions for 31 offences.

In mitigation, Tiffany Meredith said: “If you watch the whole video, you can see it is sustained, but not where Ms Winter was involved.

“The majority of the time she is not in the picture, she was waiting for her bus and tried to intervene in the confrontation.

“The complainant called her a s**g, she punched him but there were no injuries.”

The solicitor added: “She does have a criminal record, alcohol has been a trend with previous offending, and it remains a problem for her.

“She has been engaging with CGL (Change, Grow, Live).

“With this, she took the wrong course of action, she hasn’t been in trouble for a while and doesn't want to go back to prison.”

For the offence, Winter was fined £169 and ordered to pay court costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £68.