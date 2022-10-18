A woman from Downham has admitted drink driving after being called out to her workplace in the early hours of the morning.

Nicola Waring, 47, of Bridge Street, was spotted by members of the public leaving nightclub Bar 100 in Lynn on Saturday, September 17.

Prosecutor Lily Orr told Lynn Magistrates on Thursday that Waring was stopped by police and said she had drank two Jack Daniels. A breathalyser test recorded 76 micogrammes of alcohol in 100 millilites of breath, the legal limit being 35.

Mitigating, Andrew Cogan said Waring was called out to deal with an alarm where she works as a deputy manager of B&M.

After dealing with the alarm, she decided to visit Bar 100 and then drive and stay with a family member in Lynn.

Mr Cogan added that Waring thought she wasn’t over the limit. He said: “She is truly remorseful.”

Waring has been disqualified from driving for 20 months and has been fined £323 with an added victim surcharge of £129 and ordered to pay court costs of £105.