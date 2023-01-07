King's Lynn woman Danielle O'Hagan caught drug-driving on Tennyson Road with child in car
A woman drug-drove with a child in the car, a court has been told.
Danielle O'Hagan, 30, of Tennyson Road, Lynn, admitted the offence when she appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday.
She was driving after taking delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - a variant of cannabis - of which she had 16mcg of the drug in her blood per litre, the legal limit is 2mcg.
Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that police initially stopped her in a Skoda Fabia on suspicion of driving without a licence.
Police reported that a strong smell of cannabis was coming from the vehicle and O'Hagan said that she had smoked cannabis the night before.
They also reported that a young child was in the back of the car.
Ms Conner said: "Having a child in the car is an aggravating feature."
Mitigating for O'Hagan was Alison Muir, who said that she had recently lost her job as a care support worker due to the offence.
"The reason she was driving was because she found out that a close friend had died," Ms Muir said.
"Her eyes were red from crying and she was on her way to visit a friend for a cup of tea.
"She's been very stressed about the situation."
Chair of the magistrates Alan Hayes said: "This indeed was a very unfortunate occurrence that you have put yourself in."
O'Hagan was fined £120, with a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £60.
She was also banned from driving for 12 months.