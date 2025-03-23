A woman who stole from shops three times within a month told a court her life is “back on track”.

Verity Brierley-Nobbs, 27, of London Road in Lynn, pinched products from B&M and Spar stores earlier this month and in February.

She appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where she admitted three counts of theft from a shop.

The Spar store in Lynn, one of the shops Verity Brierley-Nobbs stole from. Picture: Google Maps

The court heard that on February 11, she stole £21.02 worth of items from B&M.

She then took £9.83 worth of stock from the Spar store on Tennyson Avenue on March 2 - and on the same day, stole another £19.53 worth of products from B&M.

The goods were only recovered on one occasion, although Brierley-Nobbs was captured on CCTV each time she committed an offence.

Magistrates were told she has a number of dishonesty offences on her record, and was in court as recently as January for shoplifting.

Appearing unrepresented, Brierley-Nobbs said: “I am very sorry for the offences that I have committed. I have definitely learned my lessons now.

“I have sought some advice to consolidate my debt - now I am managing my money much better.”

She insisted her life is now “back on track”, and added: “I haven’t committed any offences since these, and I certainly won’t again.”

Magistrates ordered Brierley-Nobbs to pay a combined £38.85 in compensation to the two stores, as well as a £90 fine, £36 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.