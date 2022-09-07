A woman from Lynn has just surpassed 50 years working in the travel industry.

Suzanne Smith has been a travel agent for a half a century since she left school at 16.

“I left school on the Friday and started work on the following Monday,” said Suzanne.

Suzanne currently works from home in Lynn for travel company Barrhead Travel, she said she couldn’t count how many holidays she had sold to people over the years.

“I've booked holidays for Princess Diana before, she was lovely, I also arranged holidays for the Dyson family," she said.

"One customer came to me and said over the years I've booked over 150 holidays for him and his wife.

"It doesn't feel like I've been doing this for 50 years, the world has got so much bigger since travel wise."

At 66, Suzanne said she's not ready to retire just yet.

"When you find something you like, why change it?"

She also recalled many of her favourite holidays she's been to, with her favourite destinations being Jamaica and Thailand.

When she first started working in a travel agents at 16, Suzanne wasn't allowed to talk to customers and spent most of her time stamping brochures.

"It's so different to when you start a job now," said Suzanne.

"I've never felt jealous of people when booking them a holiday, I'm really happy if the customer is too."