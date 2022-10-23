Woman from King's Lynn charged after letting partner drive car uninsured
A woman from Lynn appeared in court after allowing her partner to drive her car uninsured.
Shannon Judd-Holmes, 25, of Mariners Way, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday after letting her partner, Dale Lennox, drive without insurance.
Prosecutor Qamar Iqbal said that on Thursday, July 28 Judd-Holmes was tired at work in Wisbech and permitted Lennox to drive her car to pick her up.
Lennox, who doesn't have a full driving licence, was caught on Tennyson Road in Lynn.
Mitigating for herself, Judd-Holmes said: "It wasn't as straight forward as it seems."
She was fined £150 for permitting Lennox to use the vehicle and a further £50 for permitting him to drive without the appropriate licence.