Woman from King's Lynn charged after letting partner drive car uninsured

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 06:05, 23 October 2022

A woman from Lynn appeared in court after allowing her partner to drive her car uninsured.

Shannon Judd-Holmes, 25, of Mariners Way, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates Court on Thursday after letting her partner, Dale Lennox, drive without insurance.

Prosecutor Qamar Iqbal said that on Thursday, July 28 Judd-Holmes was tired at work in Wisbech and permitted Lennox to drive her car to pick her up.

Shannon Judd-Holmes permitted a vehicle to be used uninsured on Tennyson Road in Lynn (60147400)
Lennox, who doesn't have a full driving licence, was caught on Tennyson Road in Lynn.

Mitigating for herself, Judd-Holmes said: "It wasn't as straight forward as it seems."

She was fined £150 for permitting Lennox to use the vehicle and a further £50 for permitting him to drive without the appropriate licence.

