Woman charged with murder following King's Lynn death

A woman has tonight been charged with murder following the death of a second woman in Lynn on Saturday.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, is due to appear before magistrates in Norwich tomorrow morning.

She is accused of the murder of Dace Kalkerte, who was also 50, and was named in a statement from Norfolk Police a short time ago, pending formal inquest proceedings.

A cordon around the property in Highgate is likely to remain in place for the next few days, police say.

Dace was found with serious injuries at a house in Highgate at around 12.30am on Saturday. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she later died.

Police say a post-mortem examination has now revealed that she died as a result of stab wounds to the abdomen.

Two men, who were also arrested in connection with her death, have been released under investigation, pending further inquiries. Detectives believe the parties were known to each other.

Any witnesses or anyone with information who has yet to speak to police is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting investigation number 36/27785/22.