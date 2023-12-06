A woman is set to appear in court after being accused of stealing thousands of pounds’ worth of items from stores in Lynn.

Melissa Hopkins, 39, has been charged with four counts of theft and one of attempted theft after more than £2,000 worth of fragrance gift sets and toys were taken from multiple shops in the town.

Police said fragrance sets worth £768 were taken from a store on Hardwick Retail Park on November 26, while there was also an attempt to steal items with a value of £68 from a store on Hansa Road.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court

Meanwhile, on November 27, fragrance sets worth £768 were again stolen from a store on Hardwick Retail Park, as well as £388 of fragrance sets from a store on Broad Street.

Toys worth £347.20 were also taken from another store on Broad Street.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on December 5 and taken into custody for questioning.

Hopkins, of Washbay Road, Holbeach in Lincolnshire, has subsequently been charged with four counts of theft and one of attempted theft.

She has been bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on January 25, with conditions not to enter Norfolk until that date.