A woman has been charged following a violent incident in Lynn yesterday.

Officers, who were called to Hillington Square at 9.17am on Monday, said a woman in her 30s suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Further assessment revealed the injuries to be bruising and she has since been discharged.

One woman has been charged following the incident

A different woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kirsty Mills, 36, of Hillington Square, was subsequently charged with two counts of assault and one count of intentional strangulation.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today.

Fire engines were seen parked up on nearby St James Street

While officers were on the scene, concerns were raised for the safety of a man inside a property who was threatening to harm himself. This was resolved safely.

A man in his 40s, arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation, has been released without charge.

A cordon was in place on Hillington Square throughout the incident, and the junction between Millfleet and London Road was closed for a short time while emergency services were on the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that crews from Lynn were called to assist police, with a stop message received at around 10.40am.