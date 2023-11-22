A woman who was arrested during a police response in Lynn’s town centre has been charged with theft.

On Monday at 2.50pm, officers arrested Cleo Hannabus, 24, on the Tuesday Market Place on suspicion of theft from a shop on High Street a short while earlier.

She was taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A number of police vehicles had been sent to the scene, with the arrest occurring just outside the Corn Exchange theatre.

Hannabus, of Duggie Carter Court, was subsequently charged with theft from a shop, and was bailed to appear at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on January 11.