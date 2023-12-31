Reporter Molly Nicholas takes a look back at some of the biggest news stories in West Norfolk in February 2023.

As has been tradition for many hundreds of years, the historic Mart fair arrived in town in February with three new thrilling rides.

Opened in Lynn for the first show of the season, the Mart, established in 1537, attracted large crowds to the Tuesday Market Place.

Then-West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge on the dodgems at the 2023 Mart

The procession to the market place began at the Town Hall and included the Bishop of Lynn, the Right Reverend Jane Steen, and Lesley Bambridge, mayor of West Norfolk.

In health news, a specialist cardiologist from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital was honoured to attend a centenary reception in the presence of Her Royal Highness,The Princess Royal this month.

Dr Ashok Tahilyani, who cares for patients who have defects and diseases of the heart and blood vessels, was invited to the celebration event as a long-term member of the British Cardiovascular Society.

Specialist cardiologist from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Dr Ashok Tahilyani, pictured second from right, was honoured to attend the British Cardiovascular Society centenary reception in the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal

He was invited to the event in London for, among other things, his work as principal investigator.

Sticking with the topic of health, a woman praised Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after receiving life-saving care.

Rosie Mitchell said she was lucky to be alive and paid tribute to the hospital staff who saved her life and looked after her during her recovery.

Rosie Mitchell says she is lucky to be alive and has paid tribute to the NHS staff who helped her. She is pictured just before she was taken ill with her daughters Sarah (front) and Becky.

Rosie, who turned 70 just days after undergoing life-saving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, was left fighting for her life after an abscess burst in her bowel.

Also in February, a 44-year-old woman was convicted after attempting to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill a former colleague who ended their fling.

Lynn woman Helen Hewlett, who attempted to hire a hitman on the dark web to kill a former colleague after their fling came to an end, was found guilty of soliciting to murder.

Helen Hewlett

Jurors unanimously convicted Hewlett, of Hawthorns, of the offence in relation to Paul Belton – which she had denied.

February also saw dozens of people across West Norfolk showing their support to those affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

King's Lynn Minster team rector Canon Dr Mark Dimond with the candles during a vigil for victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake

Lynn Minster held a vigil so residents could gather in prayer and light a candle following the disaster, which had killed more than 35,000 people, left hundreds of buildings destroyed and survivors in need of urgent care.

