Danielle Fisher could face being convicted in her absence if she fails to turn up to court for a second time.

Fisher, 42, of Clapper Lane, Clenchwarton, was due before magistrates at Lynn on Thursday accused of causing criminal damage to a Nissan Micra car.

However, she failed to appear to answer the charge, which sets the damage at £80 and is said to have happened in Lynn on September 19, 2023.

A woman could face being arrested if she fails to appear before King’s Lynn magistrates and is convicted in her absence. Picture: istock/LucaTDB

Her non-appearance prompted prosecutor Abdul Khan to ask for the case to be adjourned so that it could be proved in her absence at the next hearing.

The case was adjourned to November 21, with a warrant warning that if she fails to appear again and the case is proved without her presence she will be arrested.