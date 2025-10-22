A drink-driver who crashed her car into a roundabout after consuming spirits told police it was an accident.

Heaven-Lea Capel, 34, of Islington Road in Tilney All Saints, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Police attended a crash on Nar Ouse Way in South Lynn at around 6.30pm on September 27 and established that she had been behind the wheel.

Heaven-Lea Capel crashed into a roundabout on Nar Ouse Way in South Lynn

Tests revealed she had 88mcg of alcohol in her system per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

The left side of the roundabout, as well as the surrounding signs, suffered damage as a result of the impact, and Capel repeatedly said to officers that she did it “accidentally”.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson told the court that Capel, who is currently unemployed, had been out celebrating a friend’s birthday and was only drinking because she was feeling “down in the dumps”.

They had been to various pubs and bars, where they consumed a number of spirits.

“This is very out of character for her,” Ms Johnson added.

Magistrates handed her a 22-month driving ban, as well as a £120 fine.

She will also pay a £48 victim surcharge and £55 in court costs.