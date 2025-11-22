A family feud which saw a porch door damaged and windows smashed has ended in a sibling restraining order.

Kelly Beard, 45, of Poppyfields in West Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Magistrates heard that on August 7, between 10pm and midnight, the defendant was caught on Ring doorbell footage at the home of her sibling on Gayton Road in Lynn.

Kelly Beard appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Intoxicated, she repeatedly phoned them asking them the open the door, then picked up a handful of gravel and threw it at the house.

Damage was caused to the porch door as well as two windows and solar lights.

In mitigation, solicitor George Sorrell said there had been a history of arguments between the two, but Beard knew “she shouldn’t have done it”.

“She is a person of good character - not perfect, but good,” he said.

“She has taken steps to address her behaviour.”

Magistrates handed Beard a six-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £350 in compensation.

She will also pay a £26 victim surcharge and £110 in court costs.

In addition to that, a restraining order has been imposed to ensure Beard stays away from her sibling.

