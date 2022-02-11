A Gaywood woman who was found with a positive Covid-19 test in her handbag has denied breaching self-isolation requirements.

Jacqueline Hawkins, 56, is said to have gone to a hotel, bar and an Indian restaurant, all in Lynn, between January 10 and 11 this year.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday that the positive was found by police during a search on January 11. The test had been taken the previous day.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)

Hawkins told the court that the test was not hers and she pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with self-isolation requirements.

A trial was set for April 12 and Hawkins, of Gaywood Hall Drive, was granted unconditional bail.