Police are still attempting to identify the victim of a fatal collision on the A47.

At around 9.55pm on Sunday, a white Renault Trucks Master van collided with a pedestrian at the end of the westbound slip road coming from Saddlebow.

The pedestrian, a woman, died at the scene. Police are currently working to identify her.

The woman died after the collision at the Saddlebow roundabout slip road heading towards the A47. Picture: Google Maps

She is described as white, of a slim build, and around five feet and five inches tall with shoulder length auburn hair, some of which is dyed purple.

She was wearing light blue denim jeans with a dark blue hooded, zip-up top and a ‘Primark’ green wax style coat with a fur hood.

She had black and purple steel toe-capped ‘Maxsteel’ trainers on and was wearing a silver crucifixion style necklace and plain gold ring.

The victim's trainer. Picture: Norfolk Police

She has a large red-coloured chilli pepper tattoo on her right ankle.

Detective Inspector Dave McCormack said: “To date, our enquiries have not been able to identify the pedestrian.

“We need to let this woman’s family know what has happened and I would urge anyone with any information to contact us.”

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the scene, including paramedics and the air ambulance. It reopened at around 2.20am.

The victim's top, which officers hope can help to identify her. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information has been asked to get in touch via the following channels quoting reference NC-17112024-390:

• Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us

• Phone: 101

• Email: sciu@norfolk.police.uk

• Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via its online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org