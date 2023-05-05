Woman dies after collapsing at Metcalf Avenue property in King’s Lynn
A woman in her 40s has died after collapsing in a town address.
Police were called to Metcalf Avenue in South Lynn at 4.38pm yesterday to assist paramedics, who had sent a number of vehicles to the scene – with an air ambulance spotted in the area.
A woman, aged in her 40s had collapsed at a property on the street and later died.
A seal was in place whilst emergency services attended, but was lifted at 7.45pm.
Officers are not currently treating the death as suspicious.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.16pm yesterday to a medical emergency at a property on Metcalf Avenue in King’s Lynn.
“An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical team, an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”