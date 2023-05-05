A woman in her 40s has died after collapsing in a town address.

Police were called to Metcalf Avenue in South Lynn at 4.38pm yesterday to assist paramedics, who had sent a number of vehicles to the scene – with an air ambulance spotted in the area.

A woman, aged in her 40s had collapsed at a property on the street and later died.

Metcalf Avenue was reopened at 7.45pm yesterday. Picture: Kris Johnston

A seal was in place whilst emergency services attended, but was lifted at 7.45pm.

Officers are not currently treating the death as suspicious.

Emergency services closed off Metcalf Avenue in South Lynn yesterday. Pictures: Kris Johnston

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.16pm yesterday to a medical emergency at a property on Metcalf Avenue in King’s Lynn.

“An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle and the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical team, an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”