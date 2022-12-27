A woman has been handed another conditional discharge after defying police orders and refusing to leave a town centre.

Angela Fisher, 45, of Littleport Street, Lynn, appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with failing to comply with a direction which excluded her from High Street and Oldsunway.

This direction was issued under powers from Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, with Fisher pleading guilty to the offence.

High Street in Lynn was one of the areas Fisher had been told to leave by police

Prosecuting, Emma Pocknell said CCTV footage had alerted police to Fisher displaying drunk and "unsavoury" behaviour.

She was issued with the Section 35 notice at 4.20pm on November 11, but was spotted in a nearby Sainsbury's car park shortly afterwards - which was still within the areas specified.

Fisher has previous convictions of failing to comply with similar orders. She was also serving a conditional discharge for shoplifting at the time of her most recent offence.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said Fisher did not leave because she finds it "difficult to separate herself from other people and friends".

"Had she been in a sober frame of mind she would have done so, but she was more concerned with getting back to friends than she was with obeying policemen," he added.

Mr Sorrell went on to say that Fisher has had a "very unhappy adult life", including a 15-year spell with one abusive man.

He said: "She is a very kind and thoughtful person. When she comes to court she readily listens and describes events in her life which led her to behave in this way.

"Things are looking up a bit because I hope this kind of offence and the theft will now disappear the urge to do these things."

Mr Sorrell added: "She has learned her lesson.

"The new year will bring new and better opportunities and possibilities."

Magistrates, led by Anne Parker, decided against taking action on Fisher's existing conditional discharge.

Instead, they issued her with a new one which will last 12 months in itself.

Fisher was also told to pay £50 in legal costs and a £26 victim surcharge.